KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee took care of business against non-conference foe Bellarmine on Tuesday evening, 9-3.

The game remained scoreless through the first three innings of the game, but the Vols started the run production in the fourth. Logan Steenstra grounded out to the pitcher, but drove in a scampering Luke Lipcius to take a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Kyle Booker cleared the bases with a double to the wall to extend the lead to 4-0. In the very next at-bat, Steenstra drove home Booker with an RBI-double of his own to give the Vols a 5-0 advantage.

A Bellarmine three-run blast in the sixth inning cut the deficit to just a pair of runs, but Tennessee shut the Knights down the rest of the way en route to a victory.

Jorel Ortega continued his hot hitting streak with three hits, including a triple and a home run, in five at-bats.

Zander Sechrist earned the win pitching 4.1 innings of near-perfect baseball, allowing no runs and no hits on just 40 pitches.

No. 1 Tennessee (34-3, 14-1 SEC) travels to Gainesville this weekend for a three-game set with Florida. First pitch is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.