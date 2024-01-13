ATHENS, Ga. (WATE) – It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a win. Tennessee trailed Georgia by 11 with six minutes left in the game, but the Vols ended on a 21-4 run to pick up their second SEC win, and their first conference road victory of the season.

That late run was fueled by Dalton Knecht who picked up 36 points, one shy of his career-high, as well as a season-best five three-pointers, as the Vols survived Georgia, 85-79.

Jonas Aidoo also played a major role with a double-double. Aidoo recorded 10 points, a team-high 15 rebounds and five blocks in the win.

The Bulldogs got on the board first with a Jabri Abdur-Rahim three-pointer. Dalton Knecht, coming off a career-high performance with four made threes against Mississippi State, responded on the other end with another deep ball to tie the game.

Tennessee continued its strong shooting beyond the arc, as the Vols took their first lead of the game with a Jahmai Mashack corner three.

The Vols quickly jumped out to an 11-6 lead at the first media timeout thanks to Knecht. He drained his second three of the afternoon and then followed up with a three-point play to give him nine points early.

Santiago Vescovi added to the three-point party with another long ball after scoring just two points in the Mississippi State loss. However, the Vols weren’t able to take control of the momentum after turning the ball over five times through just the first seven minutes.

Tobe Awaka subbed into the game and made an immediate impact. Awaka put away three straight layups to give Tennessee an 11-point lead halfway through the opening half.

Vescovi picked up a defensive rebound and then found an open Knecht on the other end, who drained his third three-pointer of the game. Knecht started the game 3-of-3 from distance to give him 14 points with 8:07 left in the first frame.

The Vols as a whole found success shooting from a distance early, starting 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Zakai Zeigler then took it away from Georgia’s Justin Hill to have a wide-open layup. Zeigler smiled back at his defender as he buried one in transition to give him eight points, and five assists late in the first half.

Blue Cain, the Knoxville native and Catholic alum, drained a three during a 9-0 run for Georgia to pull the Bulldogs within five points at the break.

Georgia carried its momentum from the end of the first half into the second. Back-to-back threes from Abdur-Rahim and Noah Thomasson gave the Bulldogs their first lead since the start of the game. A 15-0 Georgia run quickly erased what was once a 14-point Tennessee advantage.

Georgia then extended its lead to four, its largest of the day, after Josiah-Jordan James picked up a flagrant foul. Georgia knocked down two free throws and a corner three-pointer to turn it into a five-point possession for the home team.

The Bulldogs followed up the Vols’ hot opening half from deep with their own three-point party in the second half. Georgia went 5-of-7 from distance to take a 10-point lead with 9:32 left on the clock.

Down 11 points with 6:25 left, the Vols went on a 14-3 run to tie the game at 68. Tennessee then took the lead thanks to Knecht’s fifth three-pointer of the afternoon. The Vols never trailed again on their way to their second SEC win of the season.

Tennessee returns home Tuesday, Jan. 16 for a matchup with Georgia at Food City Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.