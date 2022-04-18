BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tennessee’s Jorel Ortega has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after ranking among the league leaders in a handful of offensive categories last week.



The redshirt sophomore second baseman had one of the best weeks of his collegiate career, helping lead the Vols to a series win over No. 24 Alabama in Knoxville.

Ortega led the SEC with a .563 batting average for the week and also tied for the league lead with nine hits, recording at least one base knock in all four games played and three multi-hit performances. He also tied for second in the SEC with six runs scored last week, scoring at least once in every game. His 17 total bases ranked third in the conference, as well.