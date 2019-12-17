Vols OL Ryan Johnson says he’s transferring to Georgia Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Rennia Davis poured in 23 points to score her 1,000th career point and lead UT to a 79-41 win over Colorado State in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night.

Davis added 11 rebounds to her total to record her fifth double-double of the season. Freshman Jordan Horston also posted a double-double for Tennessee (8-1), scoring 10 points to go along with a career-high 14 rebounds and seven assists. Sophomore Jazmine Massengill and freshman Tamari Key were also in double figures for UT, scoring 16 and 11, respectively.

Colorado State (5-6) was led by redshirt junior Megan Jacobs with 10 points and five rebounds.

Davis, a junior guard/forward from Jacksonville, Fla., opened the game with a jumper and gave the Lady Vols a lead they'd never relinquish. She paced UT in scoring during the first quarter with five points. Despite five first-quarter UT turnovers and six-for-16 shooting in the period, the Lady Vols were active on defense and held the Rams to 26.7 percent shooting and ended the first ten minutes with a 15-10 advantage. Horston had a hand in the lead as well, pulling down six rebounds in the quarter to help UT own the boards, 14-5.

UT opened the second stanza on a 13-2 run, with Davis (6), Key (4) and Horston (3) fueling that spree. Davis fired in eight points in the period, and Jazmine Massengill added six to pace Kellie Harper's squad to a 21-8 score over CSU during the frame. UT entered the locker room at the intermission, leading 36-18 after shooting 52.9 percent in the period and building its advantage on the boards to 30-12.

Colorado State outscored Tennessee 5-1 to open the third quarter and closed the gap to 37-23, but the Lady Vols stormed back with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch to take a 55-23 lead. Horston had five, and Davis and Massengill each dropped in four to aid the charge. Davis joined the 1,000-point club at the 7:40 mark of the third quarter with a layup, the second bucket during that UT blitz. Horston, meanwhile, hit her first career double-double in the third quarter.

Freshman Jessie Rennie extended the home team's lead to 32 points with a 3-pointer to open the final quarter. The Lady Vols would push the margin to as many as 42 points with back-to-back free throw from Emily Saunders with 2:18 to go.

Up Next: The Lady Vols will hit the road for a two-game West Coast swing, facing No. 1 Stanford at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday before heading on to Portland State for a 5 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Stanford game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, while the Portland State contest will be streamed on Pluto TV.

1,000 Point Club: Just over two minutes into the second half, Rennia Davis hit a layup to become the 46th Lady Vol to surpass 1,000 career points. She went on to finish the day with 21 points, moving her career total to 1,007 and passing Michelle Marciniak's sum of 1,004 to move to 45th on the all-time Lady Vol scoring list.

Double Double-Doubles: Rennia Davis recorded her fifth double-double of the season and the 23rd of her career against CSU (21 pts./11 rbs.), moving her into 11th all-time for most double-doubles by a Lady Vol. Meanwhile, freshman Jordan Horston recorded the first double-double of her career in grand fashion with 10 points and 14 rebounds while adding seven assists.

Cleaning The Glass: The Lady Vols out-rebounded CSU, 57-24, moving their rebounding margin over opponents to +17.1 on the season. Tennessee now has won the rebounding battle in eight of nine games. UT had entered the contest ranked No. 2 in rebound average and No. 3 in margin.

Massengill Heating Up: After being held to single-digit scoring in the first four games of the season, sophomore Jazmine Massengill has found her way into double digits for three-straight games and in four of the last five contests. Her 16 points against CSU set a new career high.