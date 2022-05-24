Bluff City, TN — The countdown is officially on there are just 100 days to go – until the start of the fall football season for the Tennessee Volunteers.

One of the guys running out on that football field Thursday night against the Ball State Cardinals will be Volunteer offensive lineman Dayne Davis who was back home tonight raising money for the Sullivan East baseball team which is currently at the state tournament. The former Patriot who earned a scholarship after walking on at Tennessee can’t wait to get started.

“Can’t get here soon enough 100 days seems like so long but every year you see that 100 days come up it’s here before you know it was working out in June, July, and then fall camp hits and we are on a roll so it’s not far away. I’m looking to garner one of those spots, having to work for everything I’ve gotten as I’ve been there so it’s nothing different this year just working my tail off-putting my head down, and whatever unfolds is how it unfolds.”