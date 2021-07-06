Vols Nkamhoua to Compete for Finland in Preparatory National Matches

Knoxville, TN — Tennessee junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua is the latest Vol set to compete on an international stage this summer, suiting up for Finland in a trio of preparatory national matches.

Nkamhoua and Finland are scheduled to play three games on July 7, 9, and 11 against Belgium, Hungary, and Japan.

Though Finland’s contests take place in the host country of this summer’s Olympics just ahead of the start of the games, the exhibitions do not have bearing on this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

However, Nkamhoua’s experience with Basketball Finland this summer leaves him well-positioned for the opportunity to compete with Finland’s men’s national team in its quest to qualify for the 2024 Olympics

Nkamhoua joins freshman guard Kennedy Chandler and junior guard Santiago Vescovi as current Vols competing internationally this summer.