Vols named both SEC offensive, defensive players of the week for first time since 1994

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a convincing team win by the Tennessee Volunteers, several Vols have been recognized for their individual performances against South Carolina.

Tennessee pitched a second-half shutdown on the way to a 41-21 win over South Carolina that brings the Vols to 2-2 in SEC. While Senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings started Tennessee’s first drive at a quarterback, Jennings set a single-game career-high with 174 receiving yards.

The star performance earned Jennings the title of SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He wasn’t the only Vol recognized. Senior linebacker Daniel Bituli was named SEC Defensive Player of the week after he notched 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up against the Gamecocks.

Senior center Brandon Kennedy was named SEC offensive lineman of the week.

According to Tennessee Athletics Media Relations, Jennings and Bituli are the first Tennessee duo to win SEC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week since James Stewart and Ben Talley in 1994.

Tennessee stands at 3-5 (2-2 SEC) ahead of a homecoming matchup against 6-1 University of Alabama-Birmingham. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.