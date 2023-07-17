(WJHL) – The Big Orange has released its 2023-24 non-conference slate for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The Vols will play one public exhibition, ten individual non-conference games, as well as a multi-team event (Maui Invitational).

Tennessee will face Lenoir-Rhyne for an exhibition on Tuesday, October 31 – Halloween night. The regular season begins on Monday, November 6 as UT welcomes Tennessee Tech to Thompson-Boling Arena.

The squad will take a trip to Wisconsin (Nov. 10) and host SoCon foe, Wofford (Nov. 14) before traveling to the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week. The Vols join Chaminade, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse and UCLA in the eight-team tournament, scheduled for November 20-22.

UT will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday, November 29 as part of the first ACC/SEC challenge.

Home dates against George Mason (Dec. 5), Illinois (Dec. 9) and Georgia Southern (Dec. 12) will lead up to a contest against North Carolina State in San Antonio, Texas (Dec. 16).

The Vols will wrap up the non-conference portion of the campaign against Tarleton State (Dec. 21) and Norfolk State (Jan. 2).

SEC plays is set to begin on Saturday, January 6.