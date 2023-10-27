LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to move on from a road loss to rival Alabama last week as they gear up to face the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday.

The Vols head to Kroger Field with a 5-2 record and the No. 21 ranking. As of Friday, the Vols are a 3.5-point favorite over the Wildcats.

Both teams share the middle of the SEC East rankings with 2-2 conference records, and like the Vols, the Wildcats are also heading into Saturday fresh off a loss to a rival.

Kentucky fell to Missouri 38-21 in the team’s last game.

The Vols will also be down a playmaker on Saturday, as starting cornerback Kamal Hadden is out for the season following shoulder surgery.

Tennessee will hopefully enjoy a respite after Kentucky, hosting Connecticut on Nov. 4 before matchups against Missouri and defending national champion Georgia.

Saturday’s game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.