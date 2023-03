ORLANDO, Fla. (WJHL) – Despite a slow start in the sunshine state, fourth-seed Tennessee dialed up the defensive pressure to bounce Duke from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon, 65-52.

The Vols grabbed eight steals and forced 14 turnovers in the win, while Olivier Nkamhoua exploded for 27 points to send Rocky Top to its first Round of 16 since 2019.

Tennessee (25-10) will play either Florida Atlantic or Farleigh-Dickenson in Madison Square Garden on Thursday.