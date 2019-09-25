Vols linebacker Shannon Reid and wide receiver Jacquez Jones enter the NCAA transfer portal

Knoxville, TN — The Tennessee Volunteers are off this weekend, but some of the of the players are using the extra time to find a new home. Tennessee linebackerShannonn Reid has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal…

In his first two seasons at Tennessee, Reid, who signed with the Vols to play outside linebacker in the 4-3 defensive scheme used by the former coaching staff, totaled just six tackles in 16 games as a reserve linebacker and played primarily on special teams. Also entering the transfer portal was Tennessee wide receiver Jacquez Jones.

The 5-foot-10, 171-pound Jones made his Tennessee debut earlier this season in the opener against Georgia State he sat out the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL during preseason practice

The Vols have had three player departures since the start of August