KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers will host the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, marking the start of a 3-game home stretch.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Neyland Stadium, and the game will air on the SEC Network. Some overcast skies are predicted with temperatures in the upper 70s at kickoff.

The Vols kick off the homestand 2-1 after suffering their first loss to rival Florida down in the swamp last week. With an L next to the Vols’ first conference matchup, the team is looking to bounce back with a commanding win over the Roadrunners before conference play resumes.

Tennessee is a 21.5-point favorite over UTSA, who come to Knoxville after a 37-29 loss to Army. The Roadrunners sit near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference standings with a 1-2 record.

The Vols currently hold the No. 23 ranking following the loss to the Gators, which knocked them to the second-to-last standing in the SEC East. Tennessee is looking to patch up leaks that led to several penalties in the Florida game and build confidence before hosting South Carolina on Sept. 30.

UTSA represents the near-end of non-conference play for the Vols. With the exception of a November visit from Connecticut, the Vols will square off against SEC opponents for the remainder of the season.