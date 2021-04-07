Vols Keon Johnson declares for the NBA draft

Knoxville, TN — And as expected Tennessee freshman Keon Johnson has declared for the NBA draft

The five-star, projected by many outlets to be a top-ten pick in the draft, averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 25.4 minutes per game for the Vols, starting 17 times over 27 games.

Fellow five-star freshman Jaden Springer announced last week that he would be entering the draft and signing with an agent.

Both Springer and Johnson are projected as first-round picks in this summer’s NBA Draft.