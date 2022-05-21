KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rick Barnes figures to return another experienced guard to the 2022-23, as senior Josiah-Jordan James is expected to return to Tennessee next season, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Charleston, South Carolina native had originally declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but will now reportedly withdraw his name and play for the Big Orange this winter.

James averaged 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season in Knoxville and was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament team.

With the anticipated return of James, the Vols would have at least five seniors on next season’s roster.