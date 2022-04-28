Knoxville, TN — The NBA released a list of players entered into this year’s draft.. and the Tennessee Volunteer’s Josiah-Jordan James is on the list.

This doesn’t mean he and Santiago Vescovi won’t be back next season.. this is just a chance to get some information from pro scouts.

Head coach Rick Barnes told me last week at the Big Orange caravan that he encourages certain players to go this route.

“Going through it and getting the feedback that helps us to help them so a year from now or whenever their time is up they are ready for it.”

They have until June 1st to remove their names to come back to school

Since their loss to Michigan in the 2nd round of the NCAA tournament the Tennessee Volunteers have lost 5 players to the transfer portal — the latest is sophomore guard Justin Powell who came to “Rocky Top” from Auburn last spring.



Powell, started just once in 30 games, averaging 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game, while for the Tigers he averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in an injury-shortened freshman season in 2020-21