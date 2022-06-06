(WJHL) – Tennessee men’s basketball has accepted a December invitation to the 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, NY and will face the University of Maryland.

The Vols and Terps will be one of four featured matchups at the event, which will also include Oklahoma State-Virginia Tech, Iona-St. Bonaventure and UMass-Hofstra.

This will be the Big Orange’s fifth all-time meeting with Maryland and the first since the 1984-85 campaign. Three of the previous four meetings have been neutral site games.

Tennessee and Maryland will meet at the Barclays Center on Sunday, December 11. The time of the game will be announced at a later date.