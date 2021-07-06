Vols head coach Josh Heupel encouraged by team signal-callers

Knoxville, TN — Without question the most important spot on the football field this season will be at quarterback, and with less than 60 days before the season kicks off the Vols have no clue who will be under center for that first game against Bowling Green.

The good news for Tennessee is the fact they have a guy running the show who knows all about that position….New head coach Josh Heupel was an All-American quarterback when Oklahoma won the 2000 BCS national championship.



Since becoming a head coach Heupel has coached such quarterbacks as Jason White, Sam Bradford, Landry Jones, Drew Lock, and McKenzie Milton.

Not saying he has that type of talent in Knoxville right now, but he is encouraged by the way this team has worked this summer on and off the field.

JOSH HEUPEL”You are never completely satisfied as a coach with where any player is I love that group inside the building inside the meeting room a ton of competition wanting to get better wanting to understand the game in general at a higher level certainly what we do offensively have added another player this summer are guys are putting it together that positions like any other can’t be the strength of one guy you have to compete at a really positive way excited to see how they continue to grow this summer and where we are when we start training camp.”