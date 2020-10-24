Vols have work cut out for them against No. 2 Alabama

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. The third-year coach is embracing the virtual time he gets to work with his players following the go-ahead from the Southeastern Conference. He’s also using social media to stay in touch with his current recruiting class and watching videos shot by his Vols of their personal workouts. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee and No. 2 Alabama are less than 24 hours away from “the Third Saturday in October” game, being played this year on the fourth Saturday in October after COVID-19 pandemic led to the altering of the college football season.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee will look to snap its 13-game losing streak to Alabama. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban hasn’t lost in Knoxville since 2001 when he was the head coach at LSU.

The Tide (4-0) is averaging nearly 50 points per game.

Vols coach and former Alabama assistant Jeremy Pruitt recognizes how potent the Tide’s offense is.

“I think it’s one of the most explosive Alabama teams that I’ve seen. There’s really no weakness on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, you know they play a lot of people, play a lot of tight coverage, a lot of pressure, and create a lot of negative plays.” Jeremy Pruitt

The Vols are a 21.5-point underdog. The game will be televised on CBS.

LATEST STORIES