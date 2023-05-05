KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee freshman guard BJ Edwards has entered his name into the transfer portal, he confirmed to News Channel 11 on Friday.

The Johnson City native saw limited action in his first season on Rocky Top. He played in 14 games last winter, averaging 1.2 points per game, while grabbing eight total rebounds and dishing out six assists.

His longest outing of the season came in Tennessee’s win over South Carolina, logging over ten minutes of playing time on February 25.

Edwards scored 2,240 points in four varsity seasons with Knoxville Catholic and was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2022.

Edwards told News Channel 11 that he does not have a shortlist of desired landing spots at this time.