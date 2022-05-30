KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time in program history, Tennessee baseball has earned the top overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Big Orange is making its 12th overall appearance in the postseason and will host an NCAA Regional for a second-consecutive year. This will be the seventh time the Vols have hosted in Knoxville Regional.

Tony Vitello and company have been dominant at home all year long, sporting a record of 34-3 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season.

The other three teams joining Tennessee in the regional will be second-seeded Georgia Tech (ACC at-large), third-seeded Campbell (Big South champs) and fourth-seeded Alabama State (SWAC champs).

Georgia Tech and Campbell will open regional play at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Tennessee and Alabama State will follow at 6 p.m.

The remaining matchups and game times in the double-elimination format will be determined by Friday’s results.