KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some early power proved to be the difference in a Saturday SEC showdown, as the Big Orange hung on to defeat Kentucky, 10-7.

With four runs in the second inning and four more on a Jared Dickey grand slam in the fourth, the Vols built a sizeable lead over the Wildcats.

Dickey led the team with those 4 RBI, while Zane Denton added a trio of RBI in a 2-for-4 performance.

Chase Dollander earned a sixth win on the season, as he hurled 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out six innings. Chase Burns entered for an extended 2.2 inning save, holding the Cats to just a pair of hits, while punching out five batters.

Tennessee (35-16) stretches its home win streak to eleven games, while Dickey extends his hit streak to 14 games.

The two teams will close out the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday.