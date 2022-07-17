(WJHL) – With the individual talent stacked on the Tennessee baseball roster in 2022, it was merely a matter of who would be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft and how early they would be taken.

A pair of Vols fell lower down the draft board than some analysts predicted, but Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck each landed with a major league club on Sunday night.

The Houston Astros selected Gilbert with the 28th pick of the First Round.

The junior outfielder finished the year with a .362 batting average and tallied a whopping 70 RBI en route to numerous All-American Awards this spring.

Beck, another big-hitting Big Orange outfielder, lasted until the 38th pick and was scooped up by the Colorado Rockies.

Beck blasted 18 home runs this past season and added 15 doubles, as well.

Volunteers like Blade Tidwell and Trey Lipscomb are still awaiting to hear their names called. The 2022 MLB Draft continues through Tuesday.