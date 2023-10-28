LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) — The Vols move to 6-2 on the season after winning a shootout over Kentucky 33-27. The Vols continue to control the ground game rushing for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright led the team in rushing yards with 120 on 10.9 yards per carry. Dylan Sampson finished with a career-high carries at 17. He tallied 76 yards.

It didn’t take Tennessee long to gain momentum. Kentucky went three and out to start the game, and on the ensuing drive, Jaylen Wright housed a 52-yard run. His longest run of the season.

The Vol defense helped give Tennessee good field position when Kentucky was stuffed on fourth down from their own 34. UT did not find the end zone, but Charles Campbell split the uprights from 44 yards out to give the Vols a 10-0 lead. Kentucky answered with a field goal of its own, but Campbell took a few steps out and nailed a 49-yard field goal, his season-long, to put Tennessee up 13-3.

Kentucky’s offense started to find its rhythm. The Wildcats marched 75 yards capped by a Devin Leary dime to Barion Brown for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Vols quickly answered. Chas Nimrod beat his defender off the line of scrimmage. Joe Milton found Nimrod for a 39-yard touchdown, Nimrod’s first career touchdown.

The shootout continued. Kentucky’s Ray Davis took a jet sweep into the end zone from seven yards out. The Vols tacked on three more points late in the second quarter to take a 23-17 lead into the half.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Kentucky linebacker Keaten Wade (20) tackles Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) catches a pass over Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Tennessee wide receiver Chas Nimrod (81) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

The Vols added another field goal to start the second half, but Kentucky continued to keep it close. Leary’s career night continued with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key. UK pulled to within two late in the third quarter.

Tennessee picked up a big touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dylan Sampson contributed 52 yards on a 65-yard touchdown drive. Sampson capped the drive off with a 12-yard touchdown run. Tennessee jumped ahead 33-24.

The Vols hung on from there to win 33-27.

Joe Milton completed 17/20 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 26 yards.

UP NEXT: The Vols will host UConn for homecoming. The kickoff for that game is at noon ET.