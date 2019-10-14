Vols-Gamecocks game time set

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference announced game times for its Week 9 (Oct. 26) games on Monday.
Tennessee will face South Carolina at 4 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gamecocks defeated No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in overtime on Saturday. South Carolina faces No. 9 Florida this week.
The Vols are coming off their first SEC win of the season against Mississippi State. They travel to rival and No. 1-ranked Alabama this week. Kickoff for that game is 9 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.