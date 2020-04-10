Vols “Fulky” talks about tough love from Coach Barnes

Knoxville, TN — College basketball player John Fulkerson was an up and coming star at Dobyns-Bennett before transferring to Christ school to improve his chances of playing D-one basketball.

Even though he has a ton of respect for the Kingsport school system the gamble paid off when Fulkerson was signed by the University of Tennessee.

This past season Fulkerson shined by leading the Vols his junior season with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Under the leadership of head coach Rick Barnes the 6″9 forward who the fans have nicknamed “fulky” has become a household name in the state.

“After I played really well at Kentucky I came in the locker room and they were chanting “fulky” too and I was like no it was a team effort that’s just what Tennessee does so it was a team effort and coach Barnes really pushes me and it doesn’t matter if you score 30, 40 or 50 whatever coach is always going to be on you he’s wanting you to get better because the reality is you can always get better regardless of how good you are playing and I really really like that about coach Barnes, according to Fulkerson.”