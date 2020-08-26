Vols football releases gameday guidelines for 2020 season

The players run through the T during the SEC game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee released its gameday guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 at Neyland Stadium this fall.

The Vols are relying on expertise from the CDC, public health authorities, the state Tennessee and many more sources to implement its initiatives on gamedays for this season.

“The well-being of our student-athletes, fans and staff are our top priorities and guide our decisions. Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.“ University of Tennessee

Gameday Guidelines at the University of Tennessee

Know before you go:

Prior to arriving on campus, we encourage all fans to check their temperature and do a health self-screening. Fans who have a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or those who are in the most vulnerable population for complications from COVID-19 are asked to stay home and isolate.

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) are required for all guests as they enter, exit and move around Neyland Stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.

Physical distancing measures have been put in place, including physically distanced line queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders.

A significant number of hand washing opportunities, including hand sanitizers and portable hand-washing stations have been added inside Neyland Stadium.

Additional cleaning and sanitization measures have been implemented. This includes high touch-point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand-sanitizing locations.

Tennessee Athletics transitioned to mobile tickets for all ticket options. Fans are strongly encouraged to download their tickets on their phone prior to arrival.

Changes on Gameday

This fall, large gatherings with inherent social-distancing challenges are prohibited on campus. Small gatherings that follow current health and safety guidelines will be permitted, subject to the following:

Fans are asked to perform a health self-screen and stay home if they feel sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19. Review the CDC list of COVID-19 symptoms.

Parking lots will open four hours before kickoff.

Gatherings should only include family or individuals who plan to sit together in the stadium, at their own spaces.

Only permit-holders may park on campus on gamedays.

Tents larger than 10×10 pop-ups are prohibited. Only one tent per vehicle is allowed. Tents cannot block a parking space or block entry and exit lanes in a parking area.

Fans should wear masks except when eating and should maintain social distancing. Masks are required in the stadium.

University-sponsored tailgates will not occur this year.

The university will continue to evaluate these guidelines, and they are subject to change if recommended safety measures are not followed.

All water fountains and “Water Monsters” will be closed throughout the stadium for the 2020 season; therefore, fans may bring one factory-sealed, unopened clear water bottle per person.

Mobile ticketing

Tennessee Athletics transitioned to mobile tickets for all ticket options. Improved health and safety measures, added convenience and ease of flow through the gates are a few of the many benefits of mobile ticketing. The transition to mobile tickets provides a contactless entry, which is the most sanitary, efficient and quickest way to enter.



For information on accessing your tickets, step-by-step instructions, and frequently asked questions please click here.

Fan are strongly encouraged to download their tickets on their phone prior to arrival. Fans who do not have AT&T, Verizon or US Cellular may experience service difficulty. Having trouble with your mobile tickets? Go to the Ticket Office by Gate 21. Everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket. No re-entry. Fans cannot leave the stadium and be readmitted.

Purchasing Tickets on Secondary Market – Fans who elect to purchase tickets from any source other than Tennessee Athletics and AllVols.com should note that the Tennessee Athletics Department cannot guarantee the location of those seats to be socially distant from another ticket holder.

Entering Neyland Stadium

General Information

Fans will be required to enter at the assigned gate listed on their mobile ticket.

Fans with mobility issues or those requiring elevator access, please contact the Event Management office at 865-974-1205 for an elevator pass.

Physical distancing reminders will be placed throughout gate lines and entry points to allow social distancing.

If you must bring a bag to the stadium, it must adhere to the Clear Bag Policy. All bags and items will be searched. To avoid any additional touch points, fans are strongly encouraged not to bring bags unless necessary.

Premium Operations

Mobile tickets will be scanned to enter any premium gate.

Premium ticket holders will have designated gates for entry that will be specific to your seating location. We will use queues to properly social distance elevators upon entry and departure.

All premium guests are required to wear a face covering upon entering the stadium and while traveling to their seats. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering inside while not eating or drinking.

Facial coverings and appropriate PPE will be worn by all catering, security and hospitality staff.

The University of Tennessee has installed hand-sanitizing stations throughout all common areas.

We will arrange all indoor and outdoor seating to comply with current social distancing guidelines. Guests are asked to not move the seating.

Elevators will be marked appropriately for social distancing.

All transactions in the premium areas will be contactless (credit cards only).

Suite-to-suite visits will not be permitted. Suite patrons must remain in their ticketed suite throughout the game.

Access to other premium levels with suite tickets is not permissible.

Suite attendants will only enter at the request of guests.

In suites and club levels, there will not be self-service buffets this year. All stations will be served from a member of the Vol Catering staff or chef-attended.

Plexiglass barriers will be installed at all Tennessee Terrace point-of-sale areas.

Clear Bag PolicyProhibited/Permitted Items

A limited number of gates will be open for entry. All fans are asked to please visit the gate marked on their mobile ticket.

Fan Service Gate Open Time

All gates open two (2) hours prior to kickoff unless designated below Accessible Elevators Gates 15 or 21 Accessible Seating Gate 21 (seating in North End Zone) Cushion Seat Customer Service Gate 21 (Level 1)

Gate 10 ramp (Level 2)

Gate 23 (Level 3) Customer Service & Info Gate 21 plaza 4 hours before kickoff Ticket Office (gameday) Gate 21 4 hours before kickoff Ticket Office/Mobile Support Gate 11 or Gate 23 Lost & Found Gate 21 Lost/Stolen Tickets Gate 21 4 hours before kickoff Medical Bag Check Gate 9 or Gate 21 Team Merchandise Shop Gate 20 8:00 a.m. (Friday & Saturday) Visiting Team Arrival Gate 7 Visiting Team Player Guest Gate 22 Tickets purchased from visiting team Gate 22 Tennessee Cheer Entrance Gate 7 Tennessee Football Entrance Gate 21A Pride of the Southland Band Entrance Gate 5 or 6 Tennessee Player Guest Entrance Gate 21B Football Prospective Student-Athletes Gate 21A 3.5 hours before kickoff Student Entrance Gates 4 or 4A East Sky Boxes Gate 26 3 hours before kickoff East Club Seats Gate 26 3 hours before kickoff West Sky Boxes Gates 15 or 19 3 hours before kickoff West Club Seats Gates 15 or 19 3 hours before kickoff Tennessee Terrace Gate 15 or 19 2 hours before kickoff Working Entrances Axis Security Gate 6 Medical Entrance (First Aid, EMT, Paramedics, Ambulance Crew) Gate 9 Facilities Services Gate 15 Aramark Food Service Gates 15 or 26 Law Enforcement Gates 10, 14 or 21 Concessions/Aramark Staff Gate 24 Credentialed Media/Press Box Entrance Gate 15A Media Center Access Gate 25 All additional vendors or gameday staff Gate 6 Courtesy University of Tennessee

Physical distancing

Please keep a distance of six (6) feet from other fans who are not in your party. Signage and floor decal reminders for social distancing will be posted throughout the stadium.

Capacity will be limited in all merchandise shops.

Handwashing opportunities

Please keep a distance of six (6) feet from other fans who are not in your party. Signage and floor decal reminders for social distancing will be posted throughout the stadium.

Capacity will be limited in all merchandise shops.

Cleaning & sanitation

Additional disinfection and sanitization measures have been implemented throughout Neyland Stadium. This includes high touch-point areas being cleaned more frequently and assigning a specific “Clean Team” to provide continuous disinfecting throughout the duration of each game.

Staff will regularly clean all high-touched surfaces with antibacterial spray and wipes at all point-of-sale locations, restroom facilities and other common areas, including all indoor and outdoor furniture and high touch-point areas (door handles, hand rails, elevator buttons, restroom stall doors, toilets, sinks, trash cans, counters and tables, cell phone charging stations and elevator interiors and lobbies).

Concessions

Plexiglass dividers have been installed between guests and employees at concessions point of sale.

To reduce use of cash, “Reverse ATMs” (insert cash and receive a credit card) will be available.

The condiment counters will be removed and single-serve condiments will be available upon request.

Fans may order and pay for food from their seats via the FanFood app, then pick up orders at the designated “pick up” stands. Download the FanFood app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Beer is no longer required to be poured into a cup. View the alcohol policy for more information.

All Coca-Cola soft drink options will be served with a lid. Straws will be available upon request at the concession counter.

Food will be served in a pre-boxed and pre-packaged manner or covered with a foil sheet.

Grab & Go locations will be part of a revised concessions setup.

Concessions workers will wear gloves and masks; they also will be required to wash their hands and change gloves every 15 minutes.

Alcohol sales

Beer will be sold throughout Neyland Stadium at concession stands and kiosks. Wine will be sold in the Tennessee Terrace and East and West Clubs.

Regardless of age, everyone will be required to produce a valid photo ID each time alcohol is purchased. Valid Photo IDs include valid driver’s license, military ID card, passport or government-issued photo ID card. Paper IDs will not be accepted. Individuals consuming alcohol must be able to present a valid photo ID at all times; fans may be asked to show their ID away from the point of sale. You don’t just need to be at least 21 years old – you need to be able to prove it.

Beer sales will conclude at the end of the third quarter.

A maximum of two (2) alcoholic beverages may be sold per person per transaction.

A designated rideshare pickup area will be located on Circle Drive near Ayres Hall (Note: this is not Circle Park).

Individuals will be ejected from the venue and are subject to prosecution if they pass off beer to a minor, attempt to use a fake ID or if they are intoxicated.

Parking

General Information

Gameday parking for all lots surrounding Neyland Stadium is reserved for pass holders. Donors who have previously requested and paid for parking permits will receive their passes before the season.

Additional public parking options are available in non-University lots. For more information, see the list linked below, compiled by the University’s Parking and Transit Services office.

Improperly parked vehicles or those found in a restricted area will be towed at the owner’s expense. Towed vehicles may be claimed by contacting UT Police at (865) 974-3114.UT Parking Services on Gameday

Off Campus Parking / Shuttles

KAT Shuttle Service to Neyland Stadium is unavailable for the 2020 season.

Traffic Flow

Peyton Manning Pass will be open to pass holders in Lot Lot C20, 9 and 9B. Pass holders should enter off of Peyton Manning Pass via Phillip Fulmer Way or Volunteer Blvd.

Knoxville Gameday Traffic and Parking Info

Pregame Road Closures

Three (3) hours before kickoff, Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed from Middle Way Drive to Tee Martin Drive.

Three (3) hours before kickoff, Peyton Manning Pass will also be closed.

Lot C20, 9 and 9B permit holders must enter via Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

Thirty (30) minutes before kickoff, Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed to all vehicle traffic (including no turns from Lake Loudoun Blvd onto Phillip Fulmer Way)

G10T permit holders arriving after the road closure will be redirected to another lot at the discretion of gameday management.

RV Parking

RV parking on campus is reserved for University donors and a permit is required. There is no general public RV parking on the campus.

Public Bus Parking

Groups traveling to Neyland Stadium via charter or school bus may park on Todd Helton Drive behind Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

There is no public bus parking available on Phillip Fulmer Way.

Taxis/Uber/Shared Riding

For patrons using taxis or an Uber-type shared-ride service, the drop-off point should be on Volunteer Blvd East in front of the Claxton Education Building.

The approved post-game pickup location is off Circle Drive off Cumberland Avenue near Ayres Hall (“The Hill”).

Football Season Ticket Holder Accessible/Handicapped Parking

The UT Athletic Department makes assignments to its Tennessee Fund donors including individuals requiring accessible parking. Individuals attending UT football games who do not qualify for Tennessee Fund accessible/handicapped parking through the UT Athletic Department may apply for accessible parking through the UT Parking and Transit Services Office. Please note that this type of accessible parking is limited and requires documentation of a valid accessible parking placard/license plate. Please note that accessible parking is not available for donor-only lots unless a valid permit for that specific lot is presented.

General Public Accessible/Handicapped Parking

Those with an accessible pass on file will park in G10. Those without a pass on file will park in G2.

Visit Parking Services for more information or call 865-974-6031.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.