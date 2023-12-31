ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) — A fun day has come to an end for both Iowa and Tennessee. The two teams were friends for a day at Fun Spot America where they spent time with kids from the Orlando community.

“It’s been real fun hanging out with the kids. They just want to have fun, we are doing the same thing,” Vol Football Senior Lineman Omari Thomas said. “The bumper cars were good, we also rode another little ride and it was cool so it’s been fun.”

It’s not every day that two teams who are preparing to battle one another hangout, but Saturday’s event gave them an opportunity to do so before locking in on the game.

“It’s cool, any time you do something like this, you see the other team you get paired up with them and you’re like ‘ah these guys.’ They’re cool too, we are all the same,” Vol Football Senior Tight End Jacob Warren said. “We are just trying to be our best selves and just trying to have a good time. The guys were great, their guys were great it’s been fun.”

For Warren, he is soaking up all the fun in his final week as a member of Vol Football.

“There’s kind of a couple lasts that you go through. There’s home game, last home practice and stuff. Obviously, I had my last class, finished my last assignment, this is my last bowl game. It’s cool because I’ve been through a lot here and we’ve done a lot in my time here,” Warren said. “I’ve been here for a while and I think it’s ready for me to go on to the next chapter just give it my best shot and see where I land and see what happens so I’m excited for that.”

When asked about his favorite ride, Omari Thomas said it was definitely the bumper cars. He added that he is blessed to be in the position he is to be able to go out and have an impact on the community.