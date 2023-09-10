(WJHL) – Despite a 30-13 victory over in-state foe Austin Peay on Saturday, the Tennessee Vols slid backwards in Sunday’s latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

The Big Orange checks in at No. 11 in the country heading into Week 3.

Josh Heupel and company are still the third-highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference. They trail only No. 1 Georgia and No. 10 Alabama, who suffered a loss to Texas on Saturday night.

Tennessee (2-0) will open conference play on Saturday, as they travel to Florida for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.