Vols Fall Short at Cincinnati, 78-66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee was named one of the “Winners” of the 2019 Early Signing Day by 247Sports and vaulted into the top 10 of the Rivals National Team Rankings at No. 9 following an impressive haul of 21 signees on Wednesday during Day 1 of the Early Signing Period.

“We’re really excited about the guys that signed with us today,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “We have 21 signees. This has been a long road. When you think about when we first got here two years ago, we started recruiting a lot of these guys two years out. We’ve built a lot of relationships with them. I think it says a lot about the men on our staff, the people that work in our recruiting department, everybody associated with our program, from administration, to the weight room, nutritionists, athletic training, to the staff over at the Thornton Center in academics, and everybody across campus. When you talk about recruiting, it’s a team effort. We have used all the resources here at Tennessee, from – to start with, our Chancellor – to some of the deans in certain departments. Everybody’s been bought in and has done everything they could to sell this program. Our players, our current players – I can’t say enough about what they’ve done, in the interactions when these guys come to campus and building relationships.”