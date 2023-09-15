GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Vols are headed to The Swamp Saturday to face SEC East rivals.

The Vols are 2-0 and hold the No. 11 ranking in the country, but a blowout is not what’s expected as Tennessee hits the road to take on the Florida Gators.

While still favored over the 1-1 Gators, the spread on the 7 p.m. game was only six points as of Friday.

Since the 2013 season, Tennessee has only claimed two victories in the rivalry, both of which were at Neyland Stadium in 2016 and 2022. The Vols started strong this season with a commanding 49-13 win over Virginia but left some fans concerned after a messy 30-13 home opener over Austin Peay in Week 2.

The Vols slipped from No. 9 to No. 11 in the rankings after their Austin Peay matchup.

Florida lost its season opener on the road to then-No. 14 Utah by 13 points and has since picked up its first win against the McNeese Cowboys in the Swamp.

As both teams’ first conference game, Saturday could be pivotal in the SEC East rankings and the rest of the season for the Vols and Gators.

The game will air on ESPN.