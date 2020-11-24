Vols extend men’s basketball shutdown until Dec. 5

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Santiago Vescovi during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The University of Tennessee Volunteers Men’s Basketball program has extended its COVID-19 shutdown until early December.

According to a release from University of Tennessee Athletics Department, the Vols will not participate in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis to play Gonzaga.

The Vols will also not play Notre Dame on December 4.

If there are no further setbacks, the Vols will resume program activity on December 5.

The men’s basketball team is currently scheduled to play against Cincinnati at home on December 12.

The release also says coach Rick Barns is in isolation at his home, experiencing “very mild symptoms.” He is “generally feeling well,” according to the release.