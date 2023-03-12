(WJHL) – Tennessee men’s basketball is going dancing for a fifth-consecutive season, as the Big Orange learned its seeding for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday evening.

The Vols are the No. 4 seed in the East Region. It’s just the fourth time the program has earned a four-seed in its history.

UT will face No. 13 seed Louisiana (26-7) in the First Round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida. Tip-off is slated for 9:40 p.m. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the Sun Belt Conference championship this season.

Tennessee is 9-1 all-time against Louisiana, most recently defeating the Ragin’ Cajuns 87-65 back in 2018.

The winner of this First Round matchup will face either No. 5 Duke or No. 12 Oral Roberts on Saturday in Orlando.