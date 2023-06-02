CLEMSON, S.C. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball opened their Clemson Regional run with an emphatic win over third-seeded Charlotte on Friday night, 8-1.

The Big Orange scored early and often, building an 8-0 advantage after just four innings of play.

Christian Moore put the first runs on the board in the first inning with a 2-RBI double to the gap in right-center field. Maui Ahuna and Jared Dickey followed that up with RBI singles of their own in the second inning, stretching the lead to 4-0.

Moore rocked a solo homer to right-center in the third inning to make it 5-0. The long fly would end the day for Charlotte pitcher Collin Kramer, who went just 2.0 innings, allowing five runs on five hits.

Paxton Thompson came on to pitch for the 49ers, but allowed similar results. Griffin Merritt unloaded a three-run homer to left-center field in the fourth inning, making it 8-0 Vols.

The offensive output was more than enough to cover Andrew Lindsey on the mound. The 2022 Kingsport Axmen pitcher went 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits, while striking out ten batters. The win is Lindsey’s third of the season.

The victory sets up a meeting between Tennessee and Clemson in the winner’s bracket on Saturday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Charlotte will face Lipscomb in an elimination game on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.