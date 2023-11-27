(WJHL) – Bluff City native and Tennessee redshirt-senior Dayne Davis has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Making his second-straight start at right tackle on Saturday, Davis helped the Vols’ offense wrack up a season-high 617 total yards in a 48-24 win over Vanderbilt. In 55 snaps, Davis did not conceded a single sack or quarterback hit.

Davis is the second UT offensive lineman to take home the weekly award this season, and fourth since the start of the 2022 campaign.