Knoxville, TN — 12th ranked Tennessee faced Arkansas at T-B-A…Before the game they said goodbye to 6 seniors playing in their final home game. Vols were dialed in when Tobe Awaka gives it back to Zakai Zeigler for the early lay-up.

Later off the the inbounds pass the Z-man gives up the alley-oop to Olivier Nkamhoua for the slam dunk, the senior had 16 pts.

Scary moment later in the first half of the game when Zeigler goes to the floor screaming in pain to what looks like a knee injury…He was taken to the locker room and did not return, he will have further evaluation…

Vols left no doubt at that point Santigo Vescovi poured in 14 pts. and the Vols win easily Tuesday night 75-57.