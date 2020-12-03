Vols coach Pruitt says he would accept Bowl Invitation if offered

Knoxville, TN — Even though the season has not gone the way the Tennessee Volunteers had hoped, they still have dreams of going bowling at the end of the season.

This season there is no benchmark of six wins or a record above .500 to reach bowl eligibility, due to varying schedule length for teams across college football and even though more than eight bowl games so far have been canceled, head coach Jeremy Pruitt says if they get the call there’s no hesitation in taking it…

At 2-5 the Vols were hard at work today getting ready for 6th ranked Florida this weekend inside Neyland Stadium, a game you can only see here on news channel 11 sports at 3:30 pm..

“Absolutely, you look at all the young men across the country that have come back. They came back when they had no idea what the circumstances were. They came back because they love the game and they wanted to have an opportunity to play. Our guys continue to work really hard. This is one year we will probably have the majority of our team back next year. And it’s something they’re looking forward to says Pruitt.”