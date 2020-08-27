Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt moves practice to allow players to protest

Knoxville, TN — Because of boycotts in the NBA, WNBA and Major League baseball several games including some playoffs games were called off tonight. Earlier today Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt moved the practice to let his players march against racism.

Volunteer players say they are proud of their coach who has been on the front line as they work to confront racism in the community. This weekend at noon they plan to meet at the torchbearer statue and wear masks while marching to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend, many feel they have been silent long enough.

“As a team and as African Americans, we’re just striving for change, whether that’s through knowledge and being able to spread awareness and being able to understand where we’re coming from, it’s not their intent to force “anything on anybody, according to Vols wide receiver Josh Palmer.”