KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The top-ranked Tennessee baseball squad received some strong pitching throughout the afternoon and scored in bunches to notch a win over No. 24 Alabama on Easter Sunday.

The Volunteers were without head coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson after Saturday’s ejections and suspensions.

The visitors scored first on a Drew Williamson solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was one of three solo shots allowed by freshman pitcher Drew Beam. However, aside from the long balls, Beam was dynamite on the mound.

He allowed just those three runs on four hits while striking out ten batters in 6.2 innings of work.

“I mean, that’s what he does, he just throws strikes,” acting head coach Josh Elander said after the game. “He fills it up with really good stuff. He was really, really good again today. Solo homers don’t beat you – that’s what Coach Anderson and Coach [Vitello] harp on all the time, so just attacking the strike zone and letting our guys play defense again.”

“We had all three pitches working, but just coming into it we were really focused on filling up the strike zone,” Beam said. “Things happen, but we were filling up the strike zone and it seemed to work for us today.”

The Vols packed a punch at the plate, as well. Trey Lipscomb launched a pair of home runs and drove in five runs on the afternoon. Both Jordan Beck and Jorel Ortega also homered in the victory. The two combined for six RBIs on six hits.

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers improve to 33-3 on the season and 14-1 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The Vols return to action on Tuesday evening, as they host Bellarmine at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.