Knoxville, TN — It took a little longer than expected but Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli signed a free-agent deal with the LA Rams today.

Sources say that due to a sore knee the leading tackler for the Vols the past 3 seasons left him undrafted despite a mid- or late-round grade.



Bituli, earned all-SEC honors in 2019 after he led Tennessee with 88 tackles and added five tackles for loss and three sacks with a pair of pass break-ups despite missing the first two games of the season.