Vols assistant named to ESPN list of top 40 basketball coaches under 40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Men’s Basketball assistant coach Kim English was named one of the top young coaches in the nation by ESPN this week.

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes has not kept it a secret over the years. He takes pride in his ability to have some of the top assistants working on his staff.

On Wednesday, ESPN released it’s 40 under 40 list and Kim English is on it. The list is dedicated to spotlighting young college basketball coaches under 40 years old.

Unsurprising, yet gratifying



Coach English listed among ESPN's 40 best young coaches in college basketball



Complete list » https://t.co/8nG96Jv41D pic.twitter.com/mt2hoO08yP — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) May 13, 2020

The 31-year-old English has five seasons of coaching under his belt, making stops at Tulsa and Colorado before coming to Tennessee.

English is considered one of the top recruiters in the country. He’s also one of the best to ever play at the University of Missouri.

Barnes, while at Texas, coached against English during his time at Mizzou from 2008-12.

When WATE spoke with English before the start of last season, it’s apparent a big reason he chose to coach at Tennessee was because of the head coach.

“He is the most intense coach I have ever been around, and I don’t think there’s anything better for these guys. He sees something in these players I’m not sure a lot of other people do,” English said when asked about Coach Barnes, “Getting to talk to Jordan Bone and Grant (Williams) and Admiral (Schofield) and past players that he had, he sees it in them and he’s going to get it out of them. The way matriculates is through intensity, and he is extremely intense.”

English came in at no. 26 on the list.