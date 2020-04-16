Vols Add Experience in Grad Transfer Anosike

Knoxville, TN — E.J. Anosike, a 6-6, 245-pound forward from East Orange, New Jersey, has signed an institutional aid agreement and plans to enroll at Tennessee this summer and play for the Volunteers as a graduate transfer during the 2020-21 season.
 
The name is familiar to many Tennessee fans, as his older sister, Nicky Anosike, was a two-time national champion with the Lady Vols basketball program from 2004-08 and twice was named to the NCAA All-Final Four Team. He plans to wear her No. 55 next season.

A first-team All-NEC selection last season, Anosike ranked among the top 20 in all of Division I in offensive rebounds per game (4.18, fourth), total rebounds per game (11.6 rpg, sixth), double-doubles (18, seventh) and defensive rebounds per game (7.42, 19th)

