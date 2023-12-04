KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee spokesperson said they are awaiting more information after Tennessee football standout James Pearce Jr. was arrested Monday morning.

Pearce, a sophomore defensive lineman, was arrested by Knoxville Police after a traffic stop at 8:22 a.m. He faces charges including driving on a suspended license and speeding.

According to a police narrative, an officer observed a red Jeep Grand Cherokee driving faster than the flow of traffic and passing vehicles on the right on Western Ave. The officer tracked the vehicle’s speed at 63 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

Police said the vehicle had expired tags from North Carolina and that Pearce could not provide any form of identification or proof of insurance coverage. An NCIC check revealed that Pearce had a suspended license out of North Carolina.

The officer asked Pearce to turn off the vehicle and step out, but Pearce had to be instructed multiple times before following directions. Pearce was then detained without incident. A University of Tennessee Police Department officer utilized the state-approved window tint card to verify that the tint on the driver’s window was darker than state law allows.

The vehicle was impounded due to the expired temporary tag and the suspended license.

“We are aware of the incident involving James Pearce Jr. and we are awaiting more information,” a Tennessee Athletics spokesperson said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native was named the 2023 ESPN College Football Midseason All-America Team and earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on two occasions in 2023.

Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter was cited for reckless driving and crossing a roadway divider near campus following the Vols’ loss against Georgia last month.