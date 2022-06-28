KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just days after being named Perfect Game’s National Coach of the Year for a second-consecutive season, Tony Vitello earned the American Baseball Coaches Association’s (ABCA) Southeast Regional Coach of the Year award on Tuesday.

In his fifth season as head coach of the Big Orange, Vitello helped the program set a new record with 57 wins this spring.

Tennessee also became the first NCAA Division I school in the last 50 years to lead the country in home runs and earned run average – a testament to the well-rounded group the skipper cultivated in 2022.

The ABCA will announce its recipient of National Coach of the Year on Wednesday.