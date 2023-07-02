KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2022, Kingsport native and longtime Volunteer, John Fulkerson stepped out into the unknown.

He committed to continuing his basketball career at the pro level – in Belgium. But, he kept East Tennessee close to his heart.

Literally.

Fulkerson said his teammates thought all he owned was Tennessee Vols gear, as he rocked the Power ‘T’ just about every chance he got.

As it turns out, he won’t be the only former Vol playing for the Leuven Bears of the BNXT League this upcoming season. He shared on Saturday that both Tyreke Key and Victory Bailey Jr. are expected to join the squad this fall.

Not only will it provide some familiarity for Fulkerson this season, but their abilities will also provide the Bears with the tools to reach a new level.

“[Key’s] ability to shoot the ball and score the ball,” Fulkerson picked out. “I think he can really shoot it and score it at a high level. He’s a veteran – he played four years in college and so he knows what it’s all about.”

“Same with VJ, too,” he continued. “So, I think they’ll both really help us.”

Key spent a graduate season with the Vols in 2022-23, getting 15 starts and playing in 33 games. He averaged 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, while notching the Vols’ best three-point percentage on the year (34.0%).

Bailey played a pair of seasons on Rocky Top (2020-22), making 16 totals starts. He averaged 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior season, before taking on a more limited role as a senior.

Fulkerson said he will report back to the Bears sometime in mid-August.