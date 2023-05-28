ANAHEIM. Cali. (WJHL) – The man known as the Volunteer Fireman will suit-up with a big-league club for the first time in his career.

Former Tennessee relief pitcher Ben Joyce had his contract selected by the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Joyce has appeared in 27 games with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas since being drafted in the 2022 Major League Baseball Collegiate Draft. He has pitched 28.2 innings in his pro career, striking out 44 batters and earning five saves.

The hard-throwing righty is the first of ten Vols drafted in 2022 to make a major league roster. He also becomes the 45th player in Tennessee baseball history to make it to the MLB.