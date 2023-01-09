(WJHL) – Former Big Orange standout Eric Berry was one of 22 individuals named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

The defensive back is now the 26th member of the Tennessee Volunteers to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame and the first since Peyton Manning in 2017.

Berry suited up for the Vols from 2007-2009, wracking up 245 career tackles, 14 interceptions and 31 passes defended. He ranks fifth in the Big Orange record books in interceptions, while his 494 career interception return yards are the most in program and SEC history.

The Fairburn, Georgia native is still the only player in UT history to earn unanimous First Team All-American selections in back-to-back seasons. Berry did just that in 2008 and 2009.

He also earned the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back, in 2009.

Berry went on to be selected fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2010 NFL Draft. He made five Pro Bowl appearances and was named First Team All-Pro three times in his pro career.

Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014, but returned to the football field the next season, earning the 2015 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes names like USC’s Reggie Bush, Florida’s Tim Tebow, as well as Virginia Tech’s Corey Moore.