VFL Daniel Bituli among four rookies cut by Los Angeles Rams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee football player Daniel Bituli was signed by the Los Angeles Rams on April 29 as an undrafted free agent. He was among four rookies cut by the Rams Saturday.

Teams liked his size and strength coming out of college but questioned his injury history with his knee, something that bothered him a bit last season.

Bituli still led the Vols with 69 tackles last year.

The linebacker finished his career at Tennessee with 247 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss. He ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.84 seconds at the NFL combine.

The Rams also cut James Gilbert (Kansas State), Greg Reaves (South Florida) and Sam Renner (Minnesota).