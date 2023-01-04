KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53. The Volunteers had five players score in double figures as they won for the 24th consecutive time at home, dating to the last game of the 2020-21 season. Julian Phillips scored 11 points and Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic had 10 each. Tyler Stevenson scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs, who dropped their third straight. Mississippi State’s leading scorer and rebounder, 6-foot-11 Tolu Smith, had a quiet game with nine points and two rebounds.