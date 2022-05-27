KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee men’s basketball has retained another experienced guard for the upcoming season, as Santiago Vescovi has withdrawn his name from the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Montevideo, Uruguay native poured in 102 three-pointers last season and shot 40.3 percent from behind the arc while averaging 13.3 points per game. Vescovi also earned First Team All-SEC honors, as voted on by the coaches, and was named to the 2022 All-SEC Tournament team, as well.

Vescovi joins guard Josiah-Jordan James in returning to Knoxville this fall.