NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Tyrin Lawrence knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer as the Vanderbilt Commodores snapped an 11-game skid against its in-state rival by upsetting sixth-ranked Tennessee 66-65 Wednesday night. Students rushed the court and joined the Commodores in celebrating easily the biggest win in coach Jerry Stackhouse’s fourth season. Then the Commodores celebrated by running along the courtside slapping high-fives. Tennessee had a chance to finish off the win. The Vols didn’t score again after Olivier Nkamhoua’s 15-foot jumper with 50 seconds left. Lawrence finished with a team-high 19 points